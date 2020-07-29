Samsung is reportedly considering dropping its Bixby virtual assistant and Galaxy Apps Store from its mobile devices. It could be done as part of a new global revenue-sharing deal with Alphabet’s Google. The latest development comes from a correspondence seen by Reuters.

The US-based tech giant has tried for years to get Samsung to drop its own services and give greater prominence to Google’s search, Assistant, and Play Store apps. However, Samsung has clung to efforts to promote its own apps, which is used to collect all the revenue, despite years of glitches and low user interest.

“Exact financial details under negotiation between the companies could not be determined,” says the report. Google is reported to be dangling more lucrative terms for Samsung than in previous deals if it retreats from its app strategy. The companies are aiming to finalize terms by Friday, according to the report.

