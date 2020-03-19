As the coronavirus pandemic is still spreading around the world, several countries and companies have taken action to help contain it. We know that several events have been canceled, such as MWC, Google I/O, WWDC, and E3. Now Samsung is also taking measures to help.

Samsung has decided to close all of its stores in the United States temporarily. The company says that it has taken this decision in the best interest of its customers and employees. The message was also confirmed by TH Eom, President, and CEO of Samsung Electronics America. It may be weeks before they reopen, if not more, but Samsung would only start opening its stores again once the spread of the coronavirus has been contained. You can still order products from Samsung’s online store and get support from all of its online customer care channels.

Source SamMobile