Just a day ago, we reported that multiple Galaxy S20 Ultra users are plagued by a green tint issue on the phone’s display, and so far, a concrete solution is yet to be found. It now appears that Samsung has taken cognizance of the complaints and is working on a fix.

SamMobile reports that Samsung is ‘aware of the issue and that it’s going to release a software update soon to fix the problem.’ However, it is not known when exactly the said corrective update will be rolled out.

As for the issue itself, user complaints suggest increasing the refresh rate above 60Hz and lowering the brightness around the 30% mark imparts a prominent green tint to the display. It is also worth noting that mainly owners of the Exynos 990 variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra are reporting the problem.

Here’s what a Samsung support executive advised an affected user on the official Samsung community forum (full text below the image):

