Samsung is tipped to be working on its next generation of Galaxy S-series tablets. While the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup had two models including the Tab S7 and Tab S7+, it is rumored that the next-gen series would have three tablets. The Galaxy Tab S8 lineup could include the vanilla model, Tab S8+ – as expected – and an Ultra model! The latter two are expected to come with OLED displays while the Galaxy Tab S8 may come with an LTPS TFT display.

Moreover, the alleged specs and price of the trio have emerged online. The three devices are tipped to feature the same rear camera setup, quad speakers, and 45W fast charging support. They are said to be available in Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G options, as per s tweet that was first spotted by Gizmochina. The report comes from South Korea’s Naver.com.

Samsung to go Ultra on a tablet on all accounts

Starting with the top-end model, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is rumored to feature a massive 14.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be made available in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 512GB of RAM + storage configurations. The Ultra tablet might sport a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary camera.

On the front, you can expect to get an 8MP + 5MP (ultrawide) sensor. It could pack a big 12,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might be priced at KRW 1,469,000 (~$1,319), KRW 1,569,000 (~$1,408), and KRW 1,669,000 (~$1,498), for the Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G variants respectively.

Coming to the Galaxy Tab S8+, it is tipped to feature a 12.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could come in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage configurations. The tablet is expected to carry the same rear camera setup as the Ultra model but the front could lose out on the 5MP ultra-wide secondary camera. It is said to pack a 10,090mAh battery. Its Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G variants are tipped to be priced at KRW 1,149,000 (~$1,031), KRW 1,249,000 (~$81,121), and KRW 1,349,000 (~$1,211), respectively.

All three tablets will offer flagship specifications

Lastly, the Galaxy Tab S8 is rumored to feature an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could have the same front and rear camera setup as the Tab S8+, and pack an 8,000mAh battery. Its Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G variants are said to be priced at KRW 829,000 (~$744), KRW 929,000 (~$834), and KRW 1,029,000 (~$924), respectively.