Samsung has been leading the next wave of smartphone camera development. The company announced 64MP image sensor modules and then unveiled its flagship 108MP camera sensor for smartphones last year. Now, it is aiming to develop a 600MP sensor.

Yongin Park, EVP, Head of Sensor Business Team, System LSI Business, published an article on Samsung‘s website and stated that human eyes are said to match a resolution of around 500MP. He compared it with most modern DSLR cameras and smartphones offer 40MP and 12MP sensors, respectively.

He says Samsung is planning to develop camera sensors that have resolutions of as high as 600MP. Further, smaller pixels can reduce image quality. Hence, the company needs to create a balance between resolution and pixel size. As of now, its 64MP sensors use 2×2 pixel binning, while its 108MP sensors use 3×3 pixel binning.

Moreover, Park added that Samsung is also developing camera sensors for autonomous vehicles and drones.

Source: Samsung