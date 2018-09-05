Survey says Samsung’s business out front, iPhone’s party at back in university

We come across a stupid survey every so often that we post on Pocketnow. This achieves two things: the promotion of the business backing said survey and; being a conversation starter for you, your friends and for us on the Pocketnow Weekly podcast.

So, here we go again. There’s a new survey out commissioned by broadbandchoices.co.uk — associated with several mobile trade-in sites such as sellmymobile.com, by the way — which asked 2,000 participants a series of questions associating the phones they carry with certain collegiate personality types. The participants graduated university within the past five years.

The press release was fairly vague when it came to general numbers: Apple commanded the largest share of student phone brand ownership followed by Samsung with a difference of 4 percent. Huawei had 14 percent share and Alcatel took fifth place at 12 percent. No word on the third place finisher, then?

Pertinent to academics, Galaxy users are most likely to be trying for a first-class Honours degree, with 28 percent of them reporting positively. Google Pixel (21 percent) and Alcatel (18 percent) users being second- and third-most likely.

8 percent of Huawei mobile owners failed schooling, making their group the most likely to do so. That’s probably because 64 percent of the same group missed an assignment deadline — no comparisons were provided among owners of other brands, though.

Huawei owners were the second-most likely to go out drinking at 2.3 nights a week. Samsung owners followed at an even 2 times while iPhone owners clocked in at 2.5 times on average. The heaviest drinkers also cut class often with 31 percent of Apple users doing just that.

Other statistics, including figures on who takes “study drugs” and who’s able to start and maintain a relationship in university, can be found below.