Samsung today introduced its flagship line-up for 2020, consisting of the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. Common to all three devices is 5G capabilities and a new camera system relying on the company’s largest image sensor yet.

As we enter this new decade, 5G will completely change how we communicate and how we experience the world around us. As all three S20 variants come with 5G connectivity, Samsung is providing a next-generation device for transforming people’s lives. With an incredible, AI powered camera, you can capture the moments as they happen and connect more seamlessly with the people you love. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics





Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

The entry-level, standard Galaxy S20 5G features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It’s an Infinity O panel with close to bezel-less design, which houses the front-facing camera that’s a 10MP shooter with f/2.2 and 80 degrees FoV.

At the core of the phone sits the 7nm octa-core processor, which, depending on the region, could be an Exynos 990 or a Snapdragon 865 chip. Helping it out are 12GB of LPDDR5 memory and 128GB of expandable storage.

The three cameras on the back are as follows: 12MP ultra-wide, 120 degree FoV, f/2.2; 12MP wide-angle, 79 degree FoV, f/1.8; 64MP telephoto, 76 degree FoV, f/2.0. The Space Zoom feature is a hybrid optic zoom of 3X, and a super resolution zoom of up to 30X.

The usual suspects include Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac/ax on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G NSA/SA/DSS, NFC, ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and face recognition.

Stereo speakers, as well as the included earphones, are tuned by AKG, and the battery is rated at 4,000mAh, with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and reverse charging capabilities.





Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

The higher-tier model takes the display up to 6.7-inches, maintaining the same characteristics. The rest of the specs are identical to the non-plus version, except for the battery that’s 4,500mAh, a 512GB storage option, the addition of a depth sensor (making it a quad-camera), and the addition of mmWave 5G capabilities.





Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

This is the top of the line model, featuring a 6.9-inch display (with the same specs as above). While the processor stays the same, memory options include a 12- and a 16GB model, with storage options being 128- and 512GB, both expandable.

The camera, however, now consists of: 12MP ultra-wide, 120 degree FoV, f/2.2; 108MP wide-angle 79 degree FoV, f/1.8; 48MP telephoto, 24 degree FoV, f/3.5; depth sensor.

The selfie shooter has also been upgraded to a 40MP unit with 80 degree FoV and f/2.2. The battery is bumped to 5,000mAh, with the rest of the specs unchanged.

All three devices will ship with Android 10-based One UI 2.1, and will be available starting March 6, 2020. Pre-orders begin February 21, 2020, at 12:01 am ET, and those who do can get $100 Samsung credit with a Galaxy S20, $150 Samsung credit with a Galaxy S20+ or $200 Samsung credit with a Galaxy S20 Ultra. A trade-in of an eligible device can get you up to $700 towards one of these devices.

Color options include Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink for the Galaxy S20, Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black for the Galaxy S20+, and Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black for the S20 Ultra.

Pricing

Galaxy S20 5G: starting at $999.99

Galaxy S20+ 5G: starting at $1,199.99

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: starting at $1,399.99

Specs