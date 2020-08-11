We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Samsung India has introduced ‘AltZLife’, a new innovation for its smartphones that introduces two new privacy-focused tools called Quick Switch and Content Suggestions. The new features will arrive on Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51 mid-ranger via a software update that has already started rolling out.

The new Quick Switch tool facilities jumping between normal mode and private mode of an app by just double-tapping the power button. It lets users switch between two instances of the same app such as Gallery or WhatsApp, helping them protect sensitive files that they don’t want other people to access.

An app’s private version is protected by the Samsung Knox solution in the Secure Folder of Samsung’s smartphones, and requires authentication when going from normal to private mode. The AI-driven Content Suggestions feature, on the other hand, automatically suggests content that users should move inside the Secure Folder by just specifying a face or a type of image, and letting the AI do the rest.

