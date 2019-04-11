Samsung introduces the Galaxy A70 with triple-cameras

The Galaxy A80 and its lifting, rotating camera, is not the only phone Samsung unveiled. This is the Galaxy A70, and, while it doesn’t do neat tricks like its A80 sibling, it’s still worth considering. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity U display with 1080 x 2400 resolution with in-display fingerprint scanner and a 32MP selfie camera, with f/2.0, housed at the top, in the cutout.

It is powered by an octa-core processor, 6- or 8GB of RAM options, as well as 128GB of expandable internal storage. The triple camera setup on the back consists of a main, 32MP shooter with f/1.7, an ultra-wide unit of 8MP, f/2.2, 123 degrees field of view, and a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor.

Android 9 Pie is the platform of choice and everything is powered by a 4,500mAh battery. Color options will include Black, Blue, Coral, and White. Exact pricing and availability information will be announced at a later date.