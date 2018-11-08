Samsung’s Infinity Flex Display revealed | Pocketnow Daily

Android

On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung just showed us the Infinity Flex Display concept for their foldable product. The Galaxy S9 and Note 9 will officially receive Android Pie with Samsung’s new UI this January. Some new LG patents show us nearly bezel-less displays along a triple camera arrangement that resembles the Mate 20 Pro. We get two codenames for possible future Google phones, one of them being a mid-ranger. We end today’s show with Xiaomi announcing an event for London and one for the US along with the release of their affordable AirDots headphones.


