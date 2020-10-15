Samsung India has announced its ‘Reward Yourself’ program in the Indian festive season. With ‘Reward Yourself’, consumers get flat 10% cashback with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and SBI credit cards, exciting bundle offers and a range of other benefits on Samsung’s wide portfolio of smartphones, wearables and tablets. It covers a range of products including smartphones, tablets and wearables. Here are the offers that are applicable under this program:

10% cashback on HDFC Bank cards: This offer is applicable on select smartphones, tablets and wearables priced between INR 4,999 to INR 104,999. It is valid from October 15 to October 27, 2020.

10% cashback on SBI credit cards: This offer is applicable on all Galaxy smartphones priced between INR 4,999 to INR 47,999 and select tablets and wearables. It is valid from October 28 to November 17, 2020.

Instant cashback: Consumers can get INR 10,000 cashback on purchase of Galaxy Note20. This offer is valid from October 16 to October 25, 2020.

No Cost EMI with Zero down payment: It is applicable on Galaxy A Series and all flagship devices. Consumers can purchase these Galaxy smartphone with zero down payment, zero processing fee and zero interest.

Upgrade offer: Customers can get an upgrade bonus of up to INR 13,000 and Samsung voucher worth INR 7,000 on purchase of Galaxy Note20 Ultra from October 16 to October 25, 2020.

UV Sterilizer at 50% of MRP: This offer is valid from October 15 to November 17, 2020 on Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A31.

Buy a tablet and get INR 10000 off on Keyboard cover: This bundle offer is applicable on Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. Valid from October 15 to November 30, 2020.

Buy a Galaxy smartwatch and get Galaxy Buds+ at INR 3,990: It is valid from October 15 to November 17 along with 10% cashback on all leading banks’ cards in October and November. The 10% cashback on all leading banks’ cards is also available on standalone purchases of Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live for the same period.

Samsung Care+ offer: Consumers can avail 50% off on accidental and liquid damage (ADLD) protection plan on select smartphones and LTE based tablets. Valid from October 16 to November 17, 2020.

Galaxy Forever offer: Purchasers can buy a brand new Galaxy smartphone at just 60% of the price.

Galaxy Assured offer: Consumers can purchase a brand new Galaxy smartphone with exciting buyback offers of up to 70% device cost.

Galaxy Forever & Galaxy Assured offers are applicable on select flagships and premium devices.

Samsung Finance+ offer: Consumers can buy Galaxy smartphones with easy paperless finance from the comfort of their homes.

All of these offers will be available on the purchases made on leading retail stores and Samsung.com.