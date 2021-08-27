It looks like the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been a hit for Samsung, even before they’re in the market. The numbers of pre-orders have exceeded Samsung’s expectations, and the foldables have reached record production volumes in July and August, topping roughly 1.5 million units combined.

According to a new report from market research firm DSCC, Samsung could produce more than 1 million foldables per month for the next four months. The numbers are bigger than ever, boosting the company’s on-year production volume by around 251%.

When comparing the production capacity of the 2020 foldable phones — Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the original Z Flip — the 2021 foldables are selling like hotcakes. In 2020, the foldable only touched the 500,000 mark, whereas Samsung has already pushed for 1 million units per month this time. The addition of the S-Pen support, the durability of the IP67 rating, and the lower price seemed to have done the work for Samsung — and it’s looking quite good according to the report from DSCC.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 hit the stores today officially. Samsung was offering even up to 4 devices for exchange in order to lower the price of the new foldable, but the offers have ended now.

Have you pre-ordered Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3 yet? Are you looking forward to buying a foldable soon? Let us know in the comments section below!