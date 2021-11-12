Samsung to increase production for next year's Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 devices

According to a newly leaked document, Samsung is planning to increase the production of the next generation of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable flagship devices next year. The cheaper, and more popular Galaxy Z Flip 4 will receive a noticeable boost, while the Z Fold 4 will remain about the same as this year’s Z Fold 3 in terms of numbers.

The Elec (via GSMArena) obtained a document that shows the production targets set for next year’s foldable flagships. According to the document, Samsung will produce 6.9 million devices of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and 2.9 million units of the Z Fold 4. For comparison, the Z Flip 3 had a target of 4 million units, while the Z Fold 3 has 3 million. The Z Flip 3 started at $999 this year, which clearly helped Samsung boost the sales, and it likely expects the same thing to happen next year with a more advanced version.

The document also reveals how many units Samsung expects to sell from the upcoming Galaxy S22 Series. Samsung expects to make 14 million Galaxy S22 devices, 8 million Galaxy S22 Plus, and 11 million of the Galaxy S22 Ultra flagships – which is expected to be a look a lot like a Galaxy Note Series device and come with a built-in S Pen.

The Galaxy S21 had a target of 10 million, 8 million for the Galaxy S21 Plus, and 8 million for the S21 Ultra. Samsung expects to sell more standard Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus devices than this year, which might have something to do with the pricing and the supply shortages.

The report also notes that the Galaxy S22 Series will be released on January 5 at CES, which isn’t the first time we hear about such rumors. The Galaxy S21 FE is also expected to be released sometime in January, while other rumors claim the S22 Series are coming sometime in February. It’s hard to predict who is right exactly, but one thing is clear, the new flagships are coming early next year.