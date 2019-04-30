Samsung in pursuit of full-screen smartphones, works on invisible camera

With the Galaxy S10, Samsung adopted the trend many other smartphone manufacturers adhered to in their pursuit of the full-screen smartphone. Due to technological constraints, sensors and the front-facing cameras still need either a notch or a punch hole in the display in order for them to exist and properly function.

Though it wouldn’t be possible to make (a full-screen smartphone) in the next 1-2 years, the technology can move forward to the point where the camera hole will be invisible, while not affecting the camera’s function in any way — Yang Byung-duk, vice president of Samsung’s Mobile Communication R&D Group Display

As the Samsung executive stated, in a couple of years’ time we might see real, true full-screen smartphones. As technology evolves, manufacturers will be able to place hardware components behind the screen in such a way that it wouldn’t disrupt the user experience, while still maintaining the functionality of those components. The same way in-display fingerprint scanners took their time to make it to mainstream, in about a couple of years, we will be able to enjoy content on our phones without the distraction of a notch or a hole in the screen.