Samsung launched its Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds alongside the Galaxy S21 series at the Galaxy UnPacked event last month. The new device comes with a fresh design. It offers features such as active noise cancelation, multi-device connection, a 360-degree audio mode, and more. The company updated its earbuds with a hearing aid trick and a few other enhancements soon after launch. Now, it is rolling out a new update to Galaxy Buds Pro that improves noise cancelation and switching speeds.

The latest development comes straight from Samsung. The new Galaxy Buds Pro update brings software version R190XXU0AUA5. It also brings improvements to the three main features of the earphones. Active noise cancelation, ambient sound, and switching mode for voice detect mode are getting improved. Listed below is the entire changelog:

• Improved Active noise canceling function.

• Improved switching speed of Voice detect mode.

• Improved Ambient sound function.

Samsung claims that the Galaxy Buds Pro can reduce the surrounding noise by up to 99 percent. The Galaxy Buds Pro also support an Ambient Mode that can amplify the surrounding sounds by up to 20 decibels for better awareness. However, users can control the level of ambient awareness they prefer. Further, these earbuds can recognize when users are speaking to automatically adjust the sound settings. Hence, if ANC is enabled and you speak something, noise cancelation will be automatically disabled, music will be paused as well as ambient mode will be activated to let you engage in a conversation.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro also have a 360 Audio that offers a realistic music listening experience. It is like Spatial Audio found on the Apple offerings. These earbuds are also IPX7-rated to keep you safe from sweat exposure during your workout sessions. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Buds Pro can last up to 8 hours on a single charge. However, with ANC on, they are said to last up to 5 hours.