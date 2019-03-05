Samsung launching iKONIK Fortnite skin, new stage for Galaxy S10 owners

If you own a Galaxy S10e, S10 or S10+, adore your K-pop biases and play Fortnite, this next week or so will be a rollercoaster ride for you thanks to Samsung.

The company has announced that it will be making a new outfit and Scenario emote from March 8 to those who have bought its new phones. The iKONIK outfit is designed by major Fortnite streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and based off the looks of pop idol group iKON member Jung Chanwoo.

All users need to do is install the Fortnite app through the dedicated Samsung Game Launcher to receive the outfit and emote.

As if that weren’t enough, New York-area residents can register to visit the Samsung 837 retail experience in lower Manhattan on March 16 to play on an all-new custom map, hang out with Ninja and check out a performance from iKON. The performance will be streamed live on Twitch that night as well.

For more details, hit the source link below this story.

Samsung initiated its partnership with Fortnite with the launch of the Galaxy Note 9, giving away a custom “Galaxy” skin and marking a somewhat convoluted exclusivity period for the debut of the Android version of the MMO battle royale game.