Samsung IFA 2018 event confirmed, what will the Koreans bring to Berlin?

You don’t have to wait until the Samsung IFA 2018 event to see the Galaxy Note9. Truth be told, we know so much about the phone you don’t even have to wait until August 9 to know all about it. Many things are now public thanks to Samsung itself. That doesn’t mean that the Galaxy Note9 will be skipping the Berlin show. It will definitely be on display, it just won’t steal the spotlight. The Galaxy Watch as well, though we think it will be unveiled next week together with the Note9.

So what should we expect to see at the Samsung IFA 2018 event? The invite hints TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines. After all, it’s a Consumer Electronics show. Next-generation Smart TVs will definitely be a thing, together with huge touch-screen enabled refrigerators. They will all probably be smart enough to communicate with your Note9 (or any other Samsung phone).

If (big if) we’re lucky we might even see hints of the upcoming Galaxy F foldable smartphone. No, we’re not talking early prototypes (though we’re pretty sure some do exist and certain people have already seen them), but we could get a glimpse of the foldable OLED panel to be used in it.

We’ll be there and, as usual, we’ll let you know everything that’s worth knowing from the Samsung IFA 2018 even, and the entire show, in general.

