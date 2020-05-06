Image Credit: Reuters

Samsung heir apparent and current VP, Jay Y. Lee, has pledged that he won’t pass the company’s control to his children, and has also apologized for his past wrongdoings that include allegations of bribery and embezzlement. This is a huge announcement, considering the fact that Samsung has so far been led by members of the same family since its foundation.

“I do not plan to pass down my role to my children. This is something I have thought about for a long time but have been hesitant to express it openly,” Lee was quoted a saying by Reuters. “I give my word here today that from now on, there will be no more controversy regarding succession,” he added.

To recall, Lee also had to serve a one year sentence over charges of bribery and was also criticized for allowing his executives to sabotage labor union activities at Samsung. “Samsung will strictly comply with the labor laws and ensure labor rights, while nurturing a healthy labor union culture,” Lee assured while talking about labor rights at the historically ‘anti-labor union’ approach of Samsung.

Source: Reuters

You May Also Like

OPPO A92 leak gives us a glimpse of the upcoming’s design and key specs

OPPO A92 features a 48MP main snapper sitting in a quad camera setup and is powered by the Snapdragon 665 chip paired with 8 gigs of RAM.

iOS 13.5 Beta 3 brings the first trace of exposure notification API

The third beta build of iOS 13.5 brings the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications option for apps developed by health authorities.

Did you know that the Apple Watch was built on an iPod Nano in its prototype stage?

The loop band for Apple Watch was inspired by the Velcro Speedmaster band worn by the astronauts that were part of NASA’s Apollo program.