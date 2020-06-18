Samsung revealed, back in April, that its Samsung Health Monitor app for the Galaxy Watch Active2 has been certified by South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS), allowing the company to market it as a Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) solution for blood pressure measurement. Now, the app has been finally released for Galaxy Watch Active2 users in South Korea.

In order to monitor and measure their blood pressure, users will first have to take a measurement using an over-the-counter blood pressure handcuff. The measurement then has to be fed into the app for calibration. Once its done, users can measure their blood pressure on the go using the smartwatch’s sensors that perform a pulse wave analysis.

Samsung says the Galaxy Watch Active2 uses the calibration data and change in the pressure level in blood vessels to determine the blood pressure. The Samsung Health Monitor app will automatically be installed on the Galaxy Watch Active2 following the latest software update. The company says Electrocardiogram (ECG) tracking will also be enabled on the Galaxy Watch Active2 in Q3 2020.

Source: Samsung Newsroom