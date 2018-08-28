Samsung Health improvements come to the Galaxy Watch after first update
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch has been around for less than a month and its already on sale in many places around the world. The best thing is that it’s already getting software updates that are going to make the smartwatch work better.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch just received a minor update that has a total size of 33.04MB. It includes improvements to Samsung Health and device stability. This update might have been released to fix a bug or two that might have appeared in some units. We may also get a new version of Samsung Health as the 6.0 software update is expected to arrive soon. This new version would also include a better user interface and some other changes.
