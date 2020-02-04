Rumors and leaks are always great, but they’re even better when they come from official sources. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series has gone through a name change, it has also received a redesigned camera array and more, but now we have confirmation of this information directly from one of Samsung’s websites.

Samsung’s German site posted images of the Samsung Galaxy S20, well inside a cover. The guys found these images over at WinFuture before they were taken down. With this, we may have some sort of confirmation of the name and the design of the Galaxy S20 series. We see the same design we have seen in previous leaks, even though we don’t get a full view of the devices back panel. However, the new camera module with a triple camera setup is in the same place as previous renders. In any case, we only have to wait a bit longer to see the new Galaxy lineup and possibly a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on the next Unpacked event that will take place on February 11th in San Francisco.

Source Android Authority

Via WinFuture