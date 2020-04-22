If you love playing Fortnite, this is a great moment for you. You could win $100 worth of reward points in Samsung’s special Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 sweepstakes.

For the next three weeks, Fortnite fans can easily win 20,000 Samsung Reward points. To participate, Samsung Rewards members have to go to the Galaxy Store and open it on an eligible Samsung device, tap on the navigation on the top left corner, and click on “Promotions.” then, you have to tap on the Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 banner. After this, you have to check the box to opt-in to the sweepstakes at the Galaxy Store. Finally, you have to either download the game or open Fortnite Chapter 2- Season 2 and make an in-game purchase.

A total of 1,500 players will win, and you have until 5/10/20 at 11:59 PM PT to enter. Lucky winners will be notified in an email this summer, and remember that you can enter only once per day and purchases using Samsung Rewards points will not earn entries. If you act fast, you can also score an additional $5 in Samsung Rewards if you enter through 4/30/20 by following this link.