It seems that next week will be pretty busy for the tech world. Apple has recently announced that it will hold a new Unleashed event on Monday, October 18. In addition, Samsung has also announced that it will celebrate a second Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, October 20.

Samsung has recently announced that it will host a new event. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2 event will occur next week, just one day after the Pixel event and two days after Apple’s recently announced Unleashed event. The company tells us that it will reveal something new, but we don’t know what we’re getting. But if we stick to rumors and possible new Samsung devices, we could get anything from a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 to the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Unfortunately, rumors also claim that the Galaxy S21 FE may now be delayed until January. The Galaxy Tab S8 is said to launch alongside the new Galaxy S22 series, meaning it could arrive until MWC 2021.

The new invitation for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2 says that it will “open up new experiences for self-expression through technology,” which also makes us believe that we may get either a new Galaxy S21 FE or the Galaxy Tab S8 with stylus support. And if you ask me, I’m leaning to think that we may get the tablet. The video invitation slows several squared color panels that come together to form boxes, along with some app icons. This also makes us believe that we may get some sort of software news and maybe even hints about when Android 12 will arrive on Samsung devices.

Samsung’s previous Unpacked event announced the arrival of some of the best foldable devices in the market, featuring the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and the newest pair of Galaxy Buds 2.

Source Samsung Newsroom