The latest rumor concerning the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes from DisplaySearch lead analyst Ross Young. He claims that Samsung’s smaller foldable with a clamshell design will have a layer of Ultra-Thin Glass supplied by Corning.

According to the information revealed by @DSCCRoss, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature Ultra-Thin Glass from Corning. However, Corning will not be the exclusive supplier of UTG. It is said that SCHOTT will continue supplying Samsung with Ultra-Thin Glass. Samsung is also counting on eCONY to carry out the vital task of thinning, strengthening, and cutting the UTG panels.

Now, reports about Corning and Samsung working together emerged in June last year. It is believed that this cooperation aito develop UTG glass for foldable phones, as Samsung Electronics was looking for alternatives to the UTG panels supplied by Samsung Display that came in the current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. This would also help the company expand its supply chain and be less dependent on Samsung Display which is now rumored to supply foldable displays to Xiaomi, Vivo, and Google.

Now, that’s not the only information we receive about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, as rumors suggest that the new foldable may arrive with a 6.7-inch or slightly larger display. This new foldable panel may also arrive with a similar aspect ratio to the one in its predecessor, but it is also rumored to be twice as thick and carry thinner bezels to give the phone a more modern look. The external display is also expected to be larger and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

However, the best rumor about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 mentions an alleged 20 percent price drop. This means that we could see this phone launching with a $1,150 price tag. And if the latest rumors are correct, we could see this device start selling on Friday, August 27, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Via SamMobile