Samsung is getting help from Google to improve Bixby

Samsung has its own digital assistant Bixby and it seems that no matter how hard they try, they can’t seem to make it reach its full potential. Now it seems that Google may come to help in the AI development of the assistant to make it more powerful and efficient.

We keep getting better digital assistants with time and software updates, but one that doesn’t seem to get better is Bixby. Samsung’s digital assistant came last year with the Galaxy S8 duo and it hasn’t done much after that. Samsung doesn’t want to keep on relying on the Google Assistant and it has found a better alternative to improve its assistant. Samsung’s Kim Hyun-suk said that they were working on a collaboration with Google on AI to improve Samsung’s digital assistant. This would help Bixby work better with Google services and apps.