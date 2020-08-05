The wait is almost over. The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place tomorrow, and even though we may have seen almost everything that’s coming, Samsung is still giving us one last teased before we see its new devices.

Samsung has once again teased its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. This time we get a new trailer showing what seems to be the tip of the new S-Pen, the new camera module of the Galaxy Note 20 series, an outline of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the case of the Galaxy Buds Live and just a glimpse of the Galaxy Watch 3. We also see BTS, Myth, Khalid, and Samsung’s TM Roh telling us to stay tuned, as we are “Welcome to the new normal.”