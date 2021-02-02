Samsung has today permanently shaved a hefty $250 off the asking price of its latest clamshell foldable phone – the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Originally launched for $1,450, the phone is now listed on the official Samsung US online store for $1,299.99 for unlocked as well as AT&T bound version. However, at the moment, only the Mystic Bronze color option appears to be in the stock, while the Mystic White and Mystic Gray trims are absent from the inventory.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G is not cheap at $1,200, but it is the cheapest foldable from Samsung

Following the price cut, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is now the most affordable foldable phone in Samsung’s line-up, even cheaper than its predecessor. Oddly enough, the older Galaxy Z Flip is still listed on the Samsung store with a $1,300 price tag in tow. The only key difference between the two phones is that the Galaxy Z Flip has the newer Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC inside, while the first-gen Galaxy Z Flip draws power from the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. And oh, the former supports 5G connectivity, while the latter is limited to 4G.

For an asking price of $1,200, you get a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED inner folding display with a hole punch, and a tiny 1.1-inch (300×112) Super AMOLED cover display. Inside, the Snapdragon 865 Plus handles things, ticking alongside 8 gigs of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. A 3,300mAh battery inside the Galaxy Z Flip 5G keeps the lights on, and it offers support for wireless as well as reverse wireless charging.

For $1,200, you can either get a foldable phone, or the overpowered Galaxy S21 Ultra

In the imaging department, you get an optically-stabilized 12MP wide camera sitting alongside a 12MP ultra-wide angle snapper. On the front, you’ll find a 10MP selfie camera. While the internal hardware might not be the most powerful out there for its asking price, the true appeal of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G lies in its foldable form factor.

If you’re looking for alternatives, the Motorola Razr 5G will cost you an additional $200, but will offer much worse specifications. And in case you want to make the most of your money, that $1,200 will net you the Galaxy S21 Ultra which comes equipped with the latest gen Qualcomm processor, way more versatile and powerful cameras, larger battery, and newer software among other perks.