Samsung Gear S3 and Gear S3 active are now receiving a new update that is currently rolling out in South Korea and the US. It should reach other markets in soon.

The new software version of the Samsung Gear S3 classic and frontier watches is R76*XXU2FTD4, the Gear Active is getting R600XXU1CTD3.

It brings Bixby assistant, which you can use to ask questions or tell it to perform actions. For reference, these watches were launched with S Voice, but it is shutting down on June 1. Hence, this update has hit just in time.

Further, now the watches show icons on the homescreen for apps running in the background. A tap will open the selected app and the icon order customization in the Quick panel has been reworked.

Always On Display’s legibility has been improved in battery saving mode and while the watch is charging. Moreover, new emojis have been added and the watches should be better at recognizing sleep mode.

Source: Tizenhelp