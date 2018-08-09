Samsung Gear smartwatch users are not so happy with Android 9.0 Pie
Change is never easy, but it’s sometimes necessary. It tests the ability to adapt and overcome whatever comes your way. Unfortunately, it’s almost the same for devices and software updates, and lately the Samsung Gear smartwatches haven’t been so compatible with Android 9.0 Pie.
It’s true that we get tons of benefits with major software updates, but not all apps get along perfectly with the new software right away. Issues concerning the Samsung Gear app started coming since the release of Android P Developer Preview in March. The app started crashing and suffering connectivity issues that made the Gear smartwatches unreliable or unusable. Google has assured that all of these problems will get fixed by the time the stable version of Android 9.0 is out.
