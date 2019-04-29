Samsung preparing Apple Arcade-like gaming service for Galaxy devices?

Apple’s Arcade service will likely go live this fall, but Samsung is already preparing a move to counter the iPhone-maker. While the two are direct competitors with their devices, their services, however, are not, at least not directly, as their smartphones run different (incompatible) operating systems.

A recent USPTO patent filing was uncovered and Samsung seems to have secured an online gaming service for mobile devices called PlayGalaxy Link. Being filed in the United States is a hint toward its international availability, and, according to reports, Samsung will most likely unveil the service at the same time it would unveil a gaming smartphone.

Little is known about PlayGalaxy Link, aside from its name and description, but Samsung might take a page out of Apple’s biography and start investing more heavily in its services as an additional revenue stream. We’ll keep an eye out for this and we’ll inform you as soon as we hear more. For now, this is just a patented trade mark, and, as usual, it represents no guarantee that it will be announced.