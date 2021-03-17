Great news for every gamer. We have some amazing deals on some of the best gaming monitors and peripherals for you to choose from. First, the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor is getting a $100 discount, meaning that you can get yours for just $700. If you’re looking for more affordable options, we have the Acer Predator 27-inch XB271HU 27-inch WQHD gaming monitor is now selling for $496.73 after a $103 discount. Now, you can also get a 30-inch Sceptre Curved LED monitor for $230 since it’s getting a 17.99 discount.

Now moving on to the amazing number of deals on Razer and HyperX peripherals, we find the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless gaming headset for $160 with $20 savings. You can also get the Hyper X Cloud Fight for just $100, with $40 savings. More affordable options include the Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset and the HyperX Cloud Stinger that are now selling for $70 and $35 with $60 and $15 savings, respectively.

For those looking for a new keyboard, you can get the new Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard for just $100 after a $70 discount. The Razer Huntsman is a bit more affordable in its Tournament Edition TKL Tenkeyless option that’s now up for grabs at $90 with $40 savings. The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is getting a $30 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $100, and if you really want to go all out on a new keyboard, we recommend you get your hands on a new Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed that currently goes for $201.99 after a $28 discount.

Gaming mice are also getting decent discounts, and we find the Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse selling for $45 with $35 a discount, or get the wireless version for $100, with $50 savings. HyperX gives you the most affordable option with the HyperX Pulsefire Surge that’s up for grabs at just $35 with $20 discounts. However, if it were my money, I’d go for the Razer DeathAdder V2 that sells for $58 with $12 savings on its wired version or go wireless for $90 after a $40 discount.