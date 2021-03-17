Great news for every gamer. We have some amazing deals on some of the best gaming monitors and peripherals for you to choose from. First, the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor is getting a $100 discount, meaning that you can get yours for just $700. If you’re looking for more affordable options, we have the Acer Predator 27-inch XB271HU 27-inch WQHD gaming monitor is now selling for $496.73 after a $103 discount. Now, you can also get a 30-inch Sceptre Curved LED monitor for $230 since it’s getting a 17.99 discount.

    Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G7

    Acer Predator XB271HU 27-inch WQHD

    30-inch Sceptre Curved LED monitor

 

Now moving on to the amazing number of deals on Razer and HyperX peripherals, we find the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless gaming headset for $160 with $20 savings. You can also get the Hyper X Cloud Fight for just $100, with $40 savings. More affordable options include the Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset and the HyperX Cloud Stinger that are now selling for $70 and $35 with $60 and $15 savings, respectively.

    Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless

    HyperX Cloud Flight

    Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB

 

For those looking for a new keyboard, you can get the new Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard for just $100 after a $70 discount. The Razer Huntsman is a bit more affordable in its Tournament Edition TKL Tenkeyless option that’s now up for grabs at $90 with $40 savings. The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is getting a $30 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $100, and if you really want to go all out on a new keyboard, we recommend you get your hands on a new Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed that currently goes for $201.99 after a $28 discount.

    Razer BlackWidow Elite

    Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL

    HyperX Alloy Elite 2

Gaming mice are also getting decent discounts, and we find the Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse selling for $45 with $35 a discount, or get the wireless version for $100, with $50 savings. HyperX gives you the most affordable option with the HyperX Pulsefire Surge that’s up for grabs at just $35 with $20 discounts. However, if it were my money, I’d go for the Razer DeathAdder V2 that sells for $58 with $12 savings on its wired version or go wireless for $90 after a $40 discount.

    Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse

    HyperX Pulsefire Surge

    Razer DeathAdder V2

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Razer and Logitech gaming peripherals are also on sale today
Check out tons of deals on Razer and Logitech gaming peripherals that feature keyboards, mice, headsets, and more to upgrade your setup
AirPods Pro Pocketnow
Apple AirPods Pro 2 rumor roundup: Everything you need to know
Here’s everything we know about the AirPods Pro 2 so far.
amd radeon rx6700 xt
AMD’s latest Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU targets 1440p gaming and starts at $479
AMD is aware of the global crunch, as is therefore launching both first-party and third-party RX 6700 XT cards on the same day globally.