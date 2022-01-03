Samsung adds Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now to its TV gaming hub

Along with unveiling new smart TVs at CES 2022, Samsung has also announced a new Gaming Hub coming to its TVs. The new Gaming Hub is built on Samsung's own Tizen OS and will make it easier for users to discover cloud games on their Samsung Smart TVs easier. No matter what cloud streaming service you use, Google Stadia, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, or Utomik, Samsung Gaming Hub will provide a seamless gaming experience. The company says it will add support for more game streaming services soon, which we assume to be Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming.

"Our Samsung Smart TVs provide the ultimate entertainment destination for everyone across generations, interests, and viewing preferences. We know that gaming continues to increase in popularity for our customers and we have bridged the gap between our Smart TV leadership and advanced gaming software to create an easier way for people to enjoy the games they love, faster. We developed the Samsung Gaming Hub with our incredible content partners to benefit all gamers, and we plan to continue our collaboration to grow the ecosystem. — Won-Jin Lee, Corporate President at Samsung Electronics

Samsung says the Gaming Hub was designed to support the gaming ecosystem and make the experience better. It will allow users to seamlessly jump between cloud gaming services without hiccups. The company has partnered with Utomik to offer cloud gaming services. But, it's not only for cloud gaming services. Samsung says that your HDMI-connected video game consoles, such as PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, will be part of it as well. Icons for the gaming console will show up on the Gaming Hub. For cloud gaming, you will be able to pair any of your PS or Xbox game controllers to the smart TV and start using it.

Currently, it's not known what quality of cloud streaming will be available on Samsung's gaming platform. Even though the company says that the Gaming Hub will offer "the latest game streaming technology with the intelligent technology for picture quality," in a statement to The Verge, the company said that it is "are working with partners to bring their best levels of service to our platform". However, it was unable to state the exact streaming quality.

Samsung says that in addition to bringing cloud gaming to the smart TVs, the Gaming Hub will also allow users to connect with other gamers using the in-built option for YouTube gaming. Users will be able to follow their favorite streamers right from the Hub. The company says the Hub will also allow users to explore, search and buy new games within clicks.

Though, the one disappointment with the Gaming Hub is that it won't be available on any Samsung TV announced in 2021 or before. The company says the Gaming Hub will only be available on its "select" 2022 Smart TV models later this year. On the supported TVs, a new Gaming Hub option would appear. This will be available in the main navigation menu across Gaming, Media, and Lifestyle categories, as per Samsung.