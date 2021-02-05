In its earnings call for Q4 2020, Samsung mentioned that it will launch more foldable phones and will also strive to make them more accessible. Two of the most highly anticipated phones from Samsung this year are the successors to Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G – tentatively being called Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip2. Rumors have already started to pile up regarding the two upcoming phones, and the latest one – which comes from a fairly reliable source – mentions that the two foldables might just be five months away from an official launch.

Galaxy Z Fold3 might take some design inspirations from the Galaxy S21 series

As per a tweet by leakster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 might launch at some point in July. Samsung has so far launched its foldable phones at separate events, but it appears that the company now plans to introduce its foldable portfolio almost as a mid-year launch fest that sits squarely between the debut of Galaxy S and Galaxy Note flagships at their own Unpacked events.

We may have to wait 5 months to see Flip 3 and Fold 3. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 4, 2021

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold3, a concept-based render suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold3 will blend the rear panel aesthetics of the Galaxy S21 series – especially the redesigned camera lens island – with a foldable twist to it. Other leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold3 might cost the same as its predecessor, while another rumor points to a June debut. The phone is also said to come equipped with an under-display selfie camera as well.

Galaxy Z Fold3 might come equipped with a mid-range SoC, instead of a flagship one

Coming to the Galaxy Z Flip3, it might not feature a flagship processor – unlike its predecessors – and might be sold as the more affordable foldable phone in Samsung’s portfolio. It is tipped to come equipped with a 120Hz display surrounded by slimmer bezels.

Multiple rumors and leaksters have also pointed towards an H1 2021 debut of the Galaxy Z Flip3, which falls in line with the latest leak. Concept-based renders suggest that Samsung’s next clamshell foldable phone might feature a design inspired by the Galaxy S21 lineup and will rock a larger – and hopefully more functional as well – cover display at the back.