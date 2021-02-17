Samsung has big plans for foldable phones this year. Aside from launching successors to the existing Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series phones in 2021, the company is also expected to launch more affordable folding devices later this year. Galaxy Fold3 will be Samsung’s cream of the crop foldable, and it increasingly appears that it will indeed come with a relatively fresh technology – an under-screen camera.

We first heard rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold3 rocking an under-display selfie camera last year. Now, a fairly reliable easter has added more fuel to the fire, claiming that the Galaxy Z Fold3 is still very likely to adopt UPC (Under Panel Camera). Needless to say, it would allow Samsung to get rid of the distracting notch or punch-hole cutout on the upcoming phone’s inner foldable display.

Galaxy Z Fold3 is still very likely to adopt UPC pic.twitter.com/DD6TMPLlM0 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 15, 2021

Now, if the rumor actually turns out to be true, the Galaxy Z Fold3 would truly stand tall in the smartphone world. Samsung won’t be the first to adopt this technology – that honor goes to ZTE for its Axon 20 flagship – but it would definitely give the company some serious bragging rights. However, there is still a fair bit of skepticism and uncertainty about an under-display selfie camera on Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone.

That is primarily because the technology is not fully mature, at least from what we’ve seen on the ZTE device. It would be impressive if Samsung manages to polish and perfect it in time for the Galaxy Z Fold3, but the company will likely wait for a rewarding experience rather than offering a half-baked technology on a phone that costs a fortune.

Rumors suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold3 will cost the same as its predecessor, which means we can assume an asking price of around $2000. Samsung is also reportedly tinkering with the base S Pen technology so that it the upcoming foldable phone offers stylus support as well. Interestingly, leaks also suggest that the device will feature a 120Hz display and that it will take some design cues from the Galaxy S21 series.