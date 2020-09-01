Samsung is continuing its partnership with American fashion designer Thom Browne to launch uber-expensive devices with a dash of custom high fashion. After giving the exclusive treatment to the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung has now launched the Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition, and as expected, this one also costs a bomb at $3,299.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition retains the geometric grey and signature multicolor stripe splashed on a grosgrain fabric pattern. And this design element is carried over to all devices in the bundle, which include a Galaxy Watch3, the Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, watch straps, charging accessories, and protective cases. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold2 and the accompanying smartwatch come pre-loaded with custom wallpapers, camera filters, and watch faces as well for that added dash of exclusivity.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition is priced at $3,299. It goes up for pre-order starting today in select markets and will go on sale starting September 25. In case you think the price is high, do keep in mind that Samsung is only making 5,000 units of the device globally, so it sure is a limited edition of a device that already sits at the pinnacle of smartphone innovation.