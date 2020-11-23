You can already start taking advantage of tons of early Black Friday deals. We will start today’s deals with a vast selection of discounts over at Samsung.com, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. you can currently get yours for just $1,000 when you trade in an eligible device. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G can be yours for just $250, or get the Ultra variant for $550, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at just $140, The Galaxy S20 for $390, Galaxy S20+ for $540, and the S20 Ultra for $740 with trade-in.

iPad Pro mini-LED

Moving onto your favorite Apple discounts, Apple’s 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro models are also on sale. The 12.9-inch version is getting a $150 discount in its Wi-Fi + Cellular version with 1TB storage, which leaves it at $1,499 or get the Wi-Fi only version with 128GB storage for $900 with $99 savings. The smaller 11-inch version with Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity and 512GB storage is selling for $1,150 with a $99 discount, and the Wi-Fi only version with half the storage space can be yours for $800 with the same $99 discount.
Now, if you’re looking for the previous iPad Pro model, there’s a huge sale at B&H Photo Video, with some iPad Pro models starting at $799 with $350 savings, so take a look and see if there’s anything that fits your needs.

You can also get interesting deals on OnePlus products right now, as the OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage can be yours for $799 with $100 savings, and you also get a pair of OnePlus Buds for free. The OnePlus 8 is selling for $599, down from its regular $799 price tag with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
The OnePlus 7T T-Mobile edition is up for grabs for $349 with 128GB storage and 8GB with $150 savings, and you also get a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless for free. You can also go for the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for $699 with a $200 discount, and you get a pair of OnePlus Bud included for free upon purchase.

Google products are also on sale, as you can currently get a Google Pixel 5 with 128GB storage for $649 with $50 savings. The Google Home Max is selling for $149 with $150 savings, and the Nest Hub 7 can be yours for $50 after a $40 discount. The second-gen Google Nest Wi-Fi Router is getting a $30 discount, which leaves it at $139.

Finally, the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm version with cellular and GPS with a gold stainless steel case and gold Milanese loop is getting a $120 discount, leaving it at $629. If you want the GPS only version, you can get the PRODUCT RED version for $330 with $69 savings. The Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS-only variant is selling for $289 with a $20 discount, while last year’s Apple Watch Nike Series 5 is currently available for $249 with $250 savings.

