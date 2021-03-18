Earlier today, we came across a major report citing how badly the global semiconductor shortage and related component supply issues are hitting Samsung. The crunch ahead is so severe that Samsung is skipping the launch of a Galaxy Note series phone this year, and will only return to the series next year, or even later. However, plans for two new foldable devices are still intact.

As per a report by SamMobile, Samsung is planning to launch successors to the Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Z Flip at some point in Q3 2021. Tentatively called the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Flip2, the new Samsung foldable devices will bring upgraded internals to the table, however, exact details about the changes that are in the pipeline are not known yet.

Interestingly, the Galaxy Z Fold3 will somewhat try to fill the void left by a new Galaxy Note series phone this year by offering support for an S Pen. As per rumors, Samsung is at work modifying the inherent technology that will allow users to take full advantage of the Galaxy Z Fold3’s larger inner display by using an S Pen. And more importantly, the phone will have a dedicated slot to house the stylus, as per rumors.

Notably, we got signs of the aforementioned happening earlier this year, when Samsung added stylus support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, the camera-centric flagship doesn’t have an S Pen slot, and is currently using a stylus that misses out on the advanced S Pen features that we had access to with the Galaxy Note 20 duo.

SamMobile further claims that a successor to the popular Galaxy S20 FE aka Fan Edition is coming in Q4 2021. Now, this one is hardly surprising. Samsung confirmed a while ago that it will launch Fan Edition versions of its Galaxy S flagships each year moving forward. Tentatively called the Galaxy S21 FE, we can expect it to feature a flagship SoC, offer 5G support, and pack powerful camera hardware as well as tricks inherited from the Galaxy S21 series.