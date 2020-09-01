The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is finally here in all its glory. The device was introduced earlier this month, but Samsung waited until today to talk more about it at its Unpacked Part 2 event. Well, Samsung has revealed it all today. The new features, the upgrades, and the whole shebang that makes it worth that eye-watering price tag. But how does Samsung’s latest and greatest foldable device compare against the HUAWEI Mate Xs? Let’s dive right into it:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G vs HUAWEI Mate Xs: Display

The biggest difference between the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and the HUAWEI Mate Xs is how they approach the foldable form factor. The Samsung offering has two screens – an outer cover display and an inner foldable panel. HUAWEI’s device opts for an outward folding design that employs a single foldable panel. Another key difference is screen refresh rate, as Samsung has gone for a 120Hz display this time around, while the Mate Xs is still stuck on the 60Hz scale.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G packs a – 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (2208 x 1768 pixels) with 373ppi pixel density and 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display, on the other hand, measures 6.2-inch diagonally with a resolution of 2260 x 816 pixels that translates to a pixel density of 386ppi. However, the cover display is still limited to 60Hz refresh rate. Additionally, both the inner and outer display feature a circular hole-punch housing a single camera.

As for the HUAWEI Mate Xs, the device offers an 8-inch display in the unfolded state with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels, while in the folded state, you get a 6.6-inch display that has a resolution of 2480 x 1148 pixels. There is a no hole-punch or notch on the display, as all the cameras are located on the rear strip and they double as both front and rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G vs HUAWEI Mate Xs: Hardware

Coming to the internal hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor ticking alongside 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging, something Samsung calls Wireless PowerShare for juicing up accessories such as earbuds.

HUAWEI Mate Xs employs the in-house Kirin 990 5G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It draws power from a 4500 mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold2, which supports wireless charging as well as wireless power share, the HUAWEI Mate Xs is only compatible with wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G vs HUAWEI Mate Xs: Cameras

The Galaxy Z Fold2 features an optically stabilized 12MP primary camera at the back, accompanied by a 12MP wide-angle camera with an 123-degree field of view. There is also a 12MP telephoto camera backed by OIS that offers 3x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom output. Additionally, you’ll find an identical 10MP camera on both the cover display and the inner display.

Talking about the HUAWEI Mate Xs and its camera hardware, you get a Leica quad camera setup that includes a 40MP (f/1.8) main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide angle camera, an optically-stabilized 8MP telephoto camera and a ToF camera. These four cameras serve as both the main and selfie imaging hardware.