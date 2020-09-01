Samsung teased the launch of Galaxy Z Fold2 at its Galaxy UnPacked 2020 August event. However, it didn’t details the specifications, price, or availability. Today, Samsung took the stage at UnPacked 2 to reveal the missing details.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes packed with two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. The Cover Screen is 6.2-inches and the Main Screen is 7.6-inches making them both larger than the original Galaxy Fold. The interior display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, while the one on the outside has a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will work on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network and its 5G nationwide network, coming later this year.

The foldable phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the optics front, it sports a triple rear camera setup of 12MP main lens + 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera + 12MP telephoto sensor. There is a Flex Mode that Mode allows for hands-free photos and videos on the 10MP Selfie lens, and delivers a new way to experience select apps by using both halves of the large display to chat, record, browse, edit, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G price, availability, and promotions

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G pre-orders begin on September 2 at 3 AM ET. It will be widely available on September 18. The smartphone is $83.33 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,999.99 retail). Customized hinge color options will be available on Samsung.com with four distinct colors: Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red and Metallic Blue.

Here are the promotions available on the purchase of the foldable phone:

Get up to $550 off when you add a line and purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and trade in your old smartphone on a Premium Unlimited Plan.

As an added bonus, if you switch to Verizon you can get a $150 Verizon eGift Card when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold2 5G on the Verizon device payment plan.

Upgrade and get up to $250 off when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G and trade in your old smartphone on a Premium Unlimited Plan.

Get 25% off all Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G cases, screen protectors, and charging accessories during the pre-order period, including new cases and screen protectors from Gear4, Zagg, and Samsung.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G will be available for preorder in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black. You can visit verizonwireless.com on September 2 at 3 AM ET to order yours.

Further, original Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip users can trade-in their device to get the Galaxy Z Fold2 for as low as $25/month with up to $800 trade-in value. Users can save up to $650 on trade-ins of other eligible devices. These offers are for a limited time.

Consumers can also opt for the Guaranteed Buyback program. Simply pay 50% of the full retail price in 20 easy monthly payments, and then get 50% back once the device is returned in good condition.

Moreover, Galaxy Z Fold2 consumers can access Galaxy Z Premier Service: on-demand concierge support from a dedicated team of product experts. The foldable phone owners will be provided one-time device protection against accidental display damage within one year of purchasing date. You can read more about the service here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G specifications

Display Main: 7.6″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity O,

2208 x 1768 pixels, 120Hz

Cover: 6.2″ Super AMOLED

2260 x 816 pixels, 60Hz SoC Snapdragon 865 Plus RAM 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB, no expansion slot Cameras Rear: 12MP main, f/1.8 with OIS

12MP ultrawide, f/2.2

12MP telephoto, f/2.4



Front: 10MP, f/2.2

Cover camera: 10MP, f/2.2 Battery 4500mAh

Wireless charging: 11W

Wired charging: 25W OS Android 10 Size Unfolded: 159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9/6.0mm

Folded: 159.2 x 68 x 16.8/13.8mm Weight 282 grams Colors Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black Other 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi a/b/g/n/ac/ax

side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Water resistance: No



