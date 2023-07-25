It's the third quarter of 2023, which means it's time for Samsung's new foldables. The company is hosting its Unpacked launch event later today in Seoul, South Korea, to showcase its latest innovations, possibly including the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and more. For those in the US, be prepared for an early morning launch. But if you're planning to tune in, rest assured you've landed in the right place. Here's how you can watch the Samsung Unpacked July 2023 event live.

How to watch the Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 Unpacked event

The Samsung Unpacked is scheduled to take place this Wednesday, i.e., July 26, 2023. For the first time, the company has chosen to host the launch in Seoul, South Korea, with the event set to kick off at 8 PM local time. Thankfully, Samsung will be live-streaming the event and here are the kick-off timings for various regions:

West Coast: 4 AM Pacific

4 AM Pacific East Coast: 7 AM Eastern

7 AM Eastern UK: 12 PM British Standard Time

12 PM British Standard Time Western Europe : 1 PM Central European Time

: 1 PM Central European Time Dubai : 3:00 PM GST

: 3:00 PM GST India: 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time

4:30 PM Indian Standard Time Australia: 9 AM AEST

You will be able to catch the live action from the Galaxy Unpacked event at Samsung.com, Samsung TV Plus, and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 7 AM ET. The best way to watch the event is by tuning into the YouTube live stream since it is accessible on nearly all devices, including smart TVs, phones, laptops, and even gaming consoles. You can directly tune in using the YouTube embed below or head over to the event page on YouTube to catch all the live action.

In case you're not able to watch the event live, be sure to stay tuned to Pocketnow, as we’ll provide coverage of the event in full. Make sure to check out our website and YouTube channel during the launch, and also follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for all the latest news from Samsung.

What to expect from Samsung's July 2023 event?

Samsung's launch teaser has primarily centered on the foldables, so we're likely going to see the new iterations of the company's Z Fold and Z Flip smartphones. Adding to the evidence, even the launch's tagline is "Join the Flip Side." A lot of rumors and speculations about the upcoming foldables has surfaced in the past few months and week, and here's a quick rundown of what we know so far:

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to feature a slightly tweaked design with a new hinge that will finally let the device close completely shut. While the screens, in terms of dimensions, are said to remain the same, the new hinge mechanism could make the crease a bit less noticeable.

In terms of hardware, Samsung is likely to opt for faster internals and an improved camera sensor. Rumors are circulating that the Z Fold 5 will be powered by the beloved Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. The primary camera could also see a significant upgrade to 108MP. The Elec also points to the possibility of a dedicated S Pen slot, but this feature is yet to be confirmed.

Product Shown: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

As for the Z Flip 5, the new clamshell-style foldable is expected to feature a larger cover screen, which will take up most of the front area. This cover screen is reported to be a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Samsung is also said to be working on a number of apps and widgets that will make use of the large cover display. This smartphone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, though no major upgrades are expected in the camera and battery departments.

What else are we expecting from Samsung's event?

Product shown: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

In addition to the new foldables, Samsung is expected to showcase the new Galaxy Watch series and some new tablets as well. The Galaxy Watch 6 is rumored to bring a larger display and smaller bezel. Moreover, there may be a new Classic model with a rotating bezel — a feature we last saw on the Galaxy Watch 4 and something that we dearly miss. Other rumored features include a faster and better Exynos W930 chip, larger batteries, Wear OS 4, and new apps — some of which we have already seen.

Finally, Samsung is also expected to showcase the Galaxy Tab S9 series. While the design is likely to remain the same as previous models, the internals are set for an upgrade as the tablet will run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. One interesting change could be in the smallest Tab S9 variant, as rumors suggest a switch from LCD to an AMOLED screen. Thankfully, we don't have to wait long since the Unpacked event kicks off very soon.

