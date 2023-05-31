The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are some of the most anticipated foldable flagships in 2023, and they’re yet to arrive later in the summer. The new high-end foldable devices will reportedly pack new cameras and display technologies, and they’ll also fix some of the most complained about issues we had about them in the past.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. We collected all of the leaks and rumors into one place to give you a detailed breakdown of what we expect to see in the new premium flagship, and here’s the price, availability, specifications, display, camera, and battery information we have so far. We also recommend you visit our best foldable smartphones guide to help you select the best foldable that money can buy in 2023.

Price & Availability

Samsung often announces its new foldable smartphones over the summer in August. Recent leaks and rumors suggested that Samsung might unveil the new foldable flagships sooner to boost sales. Samsung’s semiconductor business has had sluggish sales that affected the company’s profit margin.

The earlier release could help Samsung maintain its profits and hurt less in the long term, and it could also help the company get an even bigger head start on Apple’s iPhones, which are usually unveiled in the middle of September.

When it comes to pricing, your guess is as good as ours. The previous generation, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, was sold at $1,800 in the US, and we expect the same or a similar pricing in 2023 for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Due to the current economic downturn, we may see Samsung adjust and increase it slightly, but we don’t expect the company to make drastic price hikes.

Galaxy Z Fold 5: Specifications

Specifications-wise, we’re expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, or an even newer Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC. Whatever the case is, both chips offer the latest and the greatest and are the best chips currently available on the market with great efficiency and performance scores.

We also expect to see 12GB of RAM and 256/512GB, and 1TB storage tiers. The storage could receive an upgrade from UFS 3.1 to UFS 4.0, as seen in the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it’s too early to tell whether those predictions are accurate.

Note: Most specifications are based on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 until we receive more leaks.

Category Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Operating System Android 13 with One UI 5.1 Inner Display 7.6-inch, 21.6:18, 2,176 x 1,812 resolution, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1-120Hz Exterior Display 6.2-inch, 23.1:9, 2,316 x 904 resolution, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 48-120Hz Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Rear Camera Primary : 50MP

: 50MP Ultrawide : 12MP

: 12MP Telephoto: 10MP Front Camera (outside) 10MP Front Camera (inside) Under-display: 4MP Security Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, MST, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C Audio Stereo Speakers Battery 4,400 mAh, 25W wired charging, fast wireless charging, reverse wireless charging Water Resistance IPX8 (Water resistant) Materials Glass and aluminium Folded Dimensions 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.5 mm Unfolded Dimensions 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.3 mm Weight 9.27 oz (263 g) Colors Black, White/Silver (Possibly a few Samsung.com exclusive colors)

Design

The Galaxy Fold 5 will look nearly identical to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the phone will reportedly have almost similar dimensions. The Fold 5 will measure 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.5 mm when folded, and 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.3 mm when unfolded. There are also rumors that Samsung might use a water-drop-shaped hinge design that will finally let the device close completely shut, removing the need to have a gap in the middle of the device when folded.

Aside from the new hinge mechanism, the Fold 5 will reportedly have the same displays and the same camera island on the back, featuring three sensors. The device will keep the fingerprint sensor, power button, and volume rocker on the right side, and we’ll almost certainly see the stereo speaker setup return on the 2023 flagship.

Unfortunately, the Fold 5 will not have a dedicated S Pen slot; therefore, we’ll likely see a similar first-party case from Samsung that’ll accompany the flagship with the stylus. The new flagship will also retain its IPX8 water resistance certificate, and it’ll be able to withstand water.

Display

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will reportedly sport the same 6.2-inch cover display and 7.6-inch main screen on the inside and outside, suggesting that Samsung will keep the aspect ratio without increasing the width. The news might be disappointing for those who were seeking a wider and shorter display on the 2023 flagship. Fortunately, there are some good news.

While the size might remain the same this year, Samsung is rumored to use a new water-drop-shaped hinge mechanism that could make the creaseless noticeable. The new hinge wouldn’t make the crease disappear or become less noticeable, but it could also help make the device slimmer and, finally, gapless. Samsung always had a large gap in its Fold series, and the Fold 5 could be the first in the series to close fully, making it less prone to scratches and accidental damage from objects getting between the screen.

Camera

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumored to get an upgrade in the camera department, and new leaks suggest the foldable could receive the 108MP primary camera from the Galaxy S22 Ultra – which isn’t as great as the 200MP sensor that’s in the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra. Still, we’re expecting quite a few changes on the camera side of things, and we want to see the sensors improve to provide an even better flagship experience.

Yogesh Brar previously claimed that Samsung would equip the Fold 5 with a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto sensor, the same exact setup that’s already on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It would be disappointing to see the same camera array on the latest foldable, but as always, we recommend you take this with a pinch of salt.

Battery

We don’t have much information about the battery capacity of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Previous reports claim that Samsung could keep the same 4,400 mAh cell for the Fold 4, and given that the device will reportedly have the same dimensions as its predecessor, this seems like a probable outcome.

As for the charging technology, Samsung is once again expected to keep the same slow 25W charging standard. The phone will support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 wishlist: Everything we want to see

Shorter and wider cover screen : Like most users, we want to see the cover screen expand and become wider to be more user-friendly. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 was a step in the right direction, and we hope to see a Galaxy Z Fold foldable device with a more manageable and user-friendly display.

: Like most users, we want to see the cover screen expand and become wider to be more user-friendly. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 was a step in the right direction, and we hope to see a Galaxy Z Fold foldable device with a more manageable and user-friendly display. Faster charging : We’ve been bashing Samsung for many years for not improving its existing charging technology and refusing to adopt new and faster charging standards. The company is now completely behind the competition, and 25W charging speed for a foldable device in this day and age is considered slow, especially when even Google is now supporting 30W wired speeds on their own Pixel Fold device.

: We’ve been bashing Samsung for many years for not improving its existing charging technology and refusing to adopt new and faster charging standards. The company is now completely behind the competition, and 25W charging speed for a foldable device in this day and age is considered slow, especially when even Google is now supporting 30W wired speeds on their own Pixel Fold device. Dedicated S Pen slot: While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 first-party accessory makes it easy to carry the stylus with the Fold 4, it adds significant bulk to the device, making it less ergonomic and a hassle to carry around. We’d love to see a dedicated S Pen slot in the phone that would make storing and using the pen a breeze.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 first-party accessory makes it easy to carry the stylus with the Fold 4, it adds significant bulk to the device, making it less ergonomic and a hassle to carry around. We’d love to see a dedicated S Pen slot in the phone that would make storing and using the pen a breeze. A flagship-level camera experience: The Galaxy Z Fold 4 brought major improvements to the Galaxy Z Fold lineup and improved the camera experience. However, it’s still below the Galaxy S series of flagships when it comes to overall quality. We hope to see a new and much-improved camera array on the Galaxy Fold 5.