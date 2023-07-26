The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is finally here, and here we’ll compare it against last year’s excellent flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Compared to the predecessor, the new Fold 5 comes with an improved hinge mechanism that folds flat, and several minor improvements that make it the best Samsung foldable smartphone in 2023.

In case you’re unaware, here are some of the specs in a brief summary. The Fold 5 comes with the same 6.2-inch cover and 7.6-inch main displays, although the new main screen now features 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The Fold 5 sports a triple camera array, a large battery, and a lighter and more compact design compared to the Fold 4.

During the summer Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphone alongside the new Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets, and the Galaxy Watch 6 series of smartwatches.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display Cover: 6.2-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 904 x 2316, 120Hz (48-120Hz), Main: 7.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED, 1812 x 2176, 120Hz (1-120Hz) Cover: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Main: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Up to 1TB Battery 4,400 mAh, 25W wired, Fast Wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging 4,400 mAh Operating System One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13 One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 Front camera Cover: 10MP, f/2.2, 123-degree FOV, UD: 4MP, f/1.8, 80-degree FOV 4MP f/1.8 under display, 10MP f/2.2 on cover screen Rear cameras Primary: 50MP, f/1.8, 85-degree FOV, OIS, PDAF, Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2, 123-degree FOV, Telephoto: 10MP, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom Primary: 50MP f/1.8, Telephoto: 12MP f/2.4, Ultrawide: 12MP f/2.2 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, LTE Dimensions Folded: 154.9 x 67 x 13.5mm, Unfolded: 154.9 x 129.8 x 6.1mm Unfolded: 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm, Folded: 155.1 x 67.1 x 14.2-15.8 mm Weight 252 g (8.92 oz) 9.28 oz (263 g) IP Rating IPX8 IPX8 water resistant Stylus type S Pen Fold S Pen

Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Fold 4: Price & Availability

Despite the rumors of a potential price hike, the US has received the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for the same price as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Fold 5 starts at $1,799.99, the same price as the Fold 4, which was unveiled back in 2022.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is already up for pre-orders, and the device will become available on August 11.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Fold 4: Design & Display

The design of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are nearly identical. The differences are few and far between, and you’ll only be able to notice a difference when you have the two devices side-by-side and in your hand. The Fold 5 weighs 252 grams, 11 grams less than the Galaxy Fold 4, which is an impressive achievement. The Fold 5 is now only 12 grams heavier than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and it’s the lightest Galaxy Z Fold in the lineup to date.

Dimensions Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Unfolded 154.9 x 129.8 x 6.1mm 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm Folded 154.9 x 67 x 13.5mm 155.1 x 67.1 x 14.2-15.8 mm Weight 252 g (8.92 oz) 263 g (9.28 oz)

When it comes to size, the Fold 5 measures 154.9 x 67 x 13.5mm when folded, and 154.9 x 129.8 x 6.1mm when unfolded. It’s more than 2mm thinner than the Fold 2, and it's slightly shorter and narrower, making it easier and more comfortable to hold and use with one hand. Both devices are IPX8 water-resistant and lack ingress protection against dust.

The Galaxy Fold 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Fold 4 is powered by the previous generation, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Both smartphones have 12GB of built-in RAM and the same storage tiers ranging from 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. When it comes to performance, the Galaxy Fold 5 will be able to “comfortably handle marathon gaming sessions with its advanced cooling system that dissipates heat more intelligently for less lag and no drop in performance.”

Regarding the display and the hinge mechanism, Samsung made some noticeable improvements. The Fold 5 has the same 6.2-inch cover display, and 7.6-inch main display, however, the main screen isn’t using the same panel as the Fold 4. Instead, it uses an improved version that has a peak brightness of 1750 nits, and it now supports 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate for a more enjoyable and smoother performance. The cover screen still has the same 23.1:9 aspect ratio and HD+ panel with the same 48-120Hz refresh rate display.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Fold 4: Camera

The camera was always an area where the Galaxy Z Fold lineup didn’t shine, and wasn’t overly impressive. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with the same exact camera setup as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Fold 5 uses the same sensors, including the 50MP f/1.8 primary camera with OIS and Dual Pixel AF, the 12MP ultrawide with f/2.2 and 123-degree FOV, and the 10MP telephoto with f/2.4 and 3x optical zoom and 30x Space Zoom.

The front-facing camera on the cover display is also the same 10MP f/2.2 sensor that was used on the Fold 4, and so is the 4MP f/1.8 under-display camera.

While many people will rightly be disappointed with the lack of new sensors, it’s worth remembering that the sensors alone don’t make or break a modern smartphone, and the Fold 5 will benefit from the improved algorithm and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s processing power. Samsung claims that night photography and low-light performance will benefit greatly, and we expect to see slightly improved images compared to the previous generation.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Fold 4: Battery

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 come with the same 4,400 mAh battery cell, which, given that Samsung managed to trim the overall thickness and size of the device is a fairly big achievement, however, the battery remains relatively small. Based on the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s performance, the Fold 5 should be able to last an entire day without an issue, and thanks to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and improved One UI enhancements, we can expect an even better battery life.

On the other hand, the one place where we don’t expect to see any improvement is the charging department. Samsung continues to stay behind the competition and offers the same 25W wired charging standard it offered for the Fold 4 last year. The company says that a quick 30-minute charge will provide 50% battery, and the company continues to support Fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging for compatible smartphones and accessories.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Fold 4: Which should you buy?

If you’ve been relying on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Galaxy Z Fold 3, the new Fold 5 might seem like a great upgrade. It has an improved camera system, better performance, and a new hinge design that should hold up a lot better than your current device. In this case, you might indeed want to pull the trigger and upgrade, since the Fold 5 offers a lot of great value for money, and upgrading will significantly improve your experience compared to your existing device. You can trade-in, buy outright, go with a carrier deal, or use the Samsung Upgrade program and save hundreds of dollars right now.

However, it’s a different story for those still using the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Suppose you’re already rocking the Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might look like a small iterative update, and that’s because, it is. Samsung introduced a few nice enhancements and improvements over the previous generation, but the current changes make it hard to shell out another $1,800 for a brand-new device.

That’s not all. The camera hardware on the Fold 5 is the same, just like the battery and the charging technology. While there are some noticeable improvements on the performance side of things and in the camera quality, it makes it hard to justify spending that much all over again. If you have the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you might want to hold on to it for another year and either wait until Samsung discounts the Fold 5 at the end of the year, or wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, arriving in 2024.