Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at its summer Unpacked event. The new foldable device is already available to pre-order, with general availability beginning August 11, 2023. And, while the Z Fold 5 doesn't introduce any major changes, it does come with several meaningful improvements over the Z Fold 4. It will directly compete with the Google Pixel Fold and the upcoming OnePlus Open foldable smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Everything you need to know

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a high-end foldable device that starts at a price of $1,799 in the US. To make the purchase even more attractive, Samsung is running a trade-in program wherein customers can receive surprisingly high prices for their old smartphones. Below, you can find the rates offered for various devices from Apple, Google and even Samsung's own older devices.

Kindly note that Samsung is offering an increased promotional value during the pre-ordering period, and the values will likely change once the Galaxy Z Fold 5 goes on sale on August 11, 2023. These prices are applicable for devices that are categorized as being in "Good condition".

Apple iPhone Trade-in Value for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Model

Trade-in Value (Good Condition)

Trade-in Value (Cracked Screen)

iPhone 14 Pro Max

$1,000

$800

iPhone 14 Pro

$800

$600

iPhone 14

$600

$400

iPhone 14 Plus

$700

$500

iPhone 13 Pro Max

$1,000

$800

iPhone 13 Pro

$600

$400

iPhone 13

$600

$400

iPhone 13 Mini

$400

$200

iPhone 12 Pro Max

$800

$600

iPhone 12, 12 Pro

$400

$200

iPhone 12 Mini

$300

$200

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

$300

$200

iPhone SE 3rd Gen

$200

$200

iPhone XS, XS Max, XR

$200

$200

iPhone X

$200

$200

iPhone 8, 8 Plus

$200

$200

iPhone 7, 7 Plus

$200

$200

iPhone 6s, 6s Plus

$200

$200

Unsurprisingly, Samsung is offering high trade-in values for Apple iPhones. If you have a newer model like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you could receive up to $1000 for it. Even the iPhone 12 Pro Max, one of Pocketnow's most favorite iPhones and now almost three years old, can still get you up to $800. What's even more interesting is that Samsung is also offering attractive trade-in values for smartphones with cracked screens. So, even if your iPhone 14 Pro has a cracked screen, you can still get up to $600 in trade-in value.

Samsung Trade-in Value for Galaxy Z Fold 5

Model

Trade-in Value (Good Condition)

Trade-in Value (Cracked Screen)

Galaxy Z Fold 4

$1,000

$800

Galaxy Z Flip 4

$1,000

$800

Galaxy S23 Ultra

$1,000

$800

Galaxy S23+

$800

$600

Galaxy S23

$600

$400

Galaxy Z Fold 3

$800

$600

Galaxy Z Flip 3

$600

$400

Galaxy S22 Ultra

$1,000

$800

Galaxy S22+

$600

$400

Galaxy S22

$600

$400

Galaxy Z Fold 2

$600

$400

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

$400

$200

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

$800

$600

Galaxy S21+, S21, S21 FE

$400

$200

Galaxy Note20 Series

$400

$200

Galaxy S20 Series

$400

$200

Galaxy Note10 Series

$300

$200

Galaxy S10+ Series

$300

$200

A54 5G

$200

$200

On the other hand, if you own an older Galaxy smartphone, Samsung hasn't forgotten about you. The company is providing generous trade-in values, making it easy to upgrade to the latest models without breaking the bank. For example, if you have last year's Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, or the S22 Ultra, you could get up to $1,000 in trade-in.

In fact, even the recently launched S23 series is eligible for high trade-in values. On the other hand, if you own an older Samsung smartphone like the Z Fold 2 or the Note 20 series, you can still receive $600-$200 in trade-in value.

Google Pixel Trade-in Value for Galaxy Z Fold 5

Pixel Model

Trade-in Value (Good Condition)

Trade-in Value (Cracked Screen)

Pixel 7 Pro

$600

$400

Pixel Fold

$1,000

$800

Pixel 7

$400

$200

Pixel 6 Pro

$400

$200

Pixel 6a

$200

$200

Pixel 6

$300

$200

Pixel 5 and older models

$200

$200

Just like with iPhones and Galaxy smartphones, Samsung is offering attractive trade-in prices for the Google Pixel series as well. In fact, you can already trade-in the recently announced Google Pixel Fold, but you will only be able to fetch $1,000 in exchange.

Smartphones made by other manufacturers

If you happen to own a smartphone from brands other than Samsung, Google, and Apple, the company is providing a flat $200 trade-in value. For example, if even you happen to own the latest OnePlus or Motorola smartphone, you're only eligible for $200 in trade-in credit, which is slightly disappointing. However, this $200 value is applicable to any qualifying device, as long as it meets Samsung's terms and conditions.

