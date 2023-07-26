Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at its summer Unpacked event. The new foldable device is already available to pre-order, with general availability beginning August 11, 2023. And, while the Z Fold 5 doesn't introduce any major changes, it does come with several meaningful improvements over the Z Fold 4. It will directly compete with the Google Pixel Fold and the upcoming OnePlus Open foldable smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a high-end foldable device that starts at a price of $1,799 in the US. To make the purchase even more attractive, Samsung is running a trade-in program wherein customers can receive surprisingly high prices for their old smartphones. Below, you can find the rates offered for various devices from Apple, Google and even Samsung's own older devices.

Kindly note that Samsung is offering an increased promotional value during the pre-ordering period, and the values will likely change once the Galaxy Z Fold 5 goes on sale on August 11, 2023. These prices are applicable for devices that are categorized as being in "Good condition".

Apple iPhone Trade-in Value for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Model Trade-in Value (Good Condition) Trade-in Value (Cracked Screen) iPhone 14 Pro Max $1,000 $800 iPhone 14 Pro $800 $600 iPhone 14 $600 $400 iPhone 14 Plus $700 $500 iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,000 $800 iPhone 13 Pro $600 $400 iPhone 13 $600 $400 iPhone 13 Mini $400 $200 iPhone 12 Pro Max $800 $600 iPhone 12, 12 Pro $400 $200 iPhone 12 Mini $300 $200 iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max $300 $200 iPhone SE 3rd Gen $200 $200 iPhone XS, XS Max, XR $200 $200 iPhone X $200 $200 iPhone 8, 8 Plus $200 $200 iPhone 7, 7 Plus $200 $200 iPhone 6s, 6s Plus $200 $200

Unsurprisingly, Samsung is offering high trade-in values for Apple iPhones. If you have a newer model like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you could receive up to $1000 for it. Even the iPhone 12 Pro Max, one of Pocketnow's most favorite iPhones and now almost three years old, can still get you up to $800. What's even more interesting is that Samsung is also offering attractive trade-in values for smartphones with cracked screens. So, even if your iPhone 14 Pro has a cracked screen, you can still get up to $600 in trade-in value.

Samsung Trade-in Value for Galaxy Z Fold 5

Model Trade-in Value (Good Condition) Trade-in Value (Cracked Screen) Galaxy Z Fold 4 $1,000 $800 Galaxy Z Flip 4 $1,000 $800 Galaxy S23 Ultra $1,000 $800 Galaxy S23+ $800 $600 Galaxy S23 $600 $400 Galaxy Z Fold 3 $800 $600 Galaxy Z Flip 3 $600 $400 Galaxy S22 Ultra $1,000 $800 Galaxy S22+ $600 $400 Galaxy S22 $600 $400 Galaxy Z Fold 2 $600 $400 Galaxy Z Flip 5G $400 $200 Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G $800 $600 Galaxy S21+, S21, S21 FE $400 $200 Galaxy Note20 Series $400 $200 Galaxy S20 Series $400 $200 Galaxy Note10 Series $300 $200 Galaxy S10+ Series $300 $200 A54 5G $200 $200

On the other hand, if you own an older Galaxy smartphone, Samsung hasn't forgotten about you. The company is providing generous trade-in values, making it easy to upgrade to the latest models without breaking the bank. For example, if you have last year's Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, or the S22 Ultra, you could get up to $1,000 in trade-in.

In fact, even the recently launched S23 series is eligible for high trade-in values. On the other hand, if you own an older Samsung smartphone like the Z Fold 2 or the Note 20 series, you can still receive $600-$200 in trade-in value.

Google Pixel Trade-in Value for Galaxy Z Fold 5

Pixel Model Trade-in Value (Good Condition) Trade-in Value (Cracked Screen) Pixel 7 Pro $600 $400 Pixel Fold $1,000 $800 Pixel 7 $400 $200 Pixel 6 Pro $400 $200 Pixel 6a $200 $200 Pixel 6 $300 $200 Pixel 5 and older models $200 $200

Just like with iPhones and Galaxy smartphones, Samsung is offering attractive trade-in prices for the Google Pixel series as well. In fact, you can already trade-in the recently announced Google Pixel Fold, but you will only be able to fetch $1,000 in exchange.

Smartphones made by other manufacturers

If you happen to own a smartphone from brands other than Samsung, Google, and Apple, the company is providing a flat $200 trade-in value. For example, if even you happen to own the latest OnePlus or Motorola smartphone, you're only eligible for $200 in trade-in credit, which is slightly disappointing. However, this $200 value is applicable to any qualifying device, as long as it meets Samsung's terms and conditions.