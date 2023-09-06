We start today’s offers with some of the best foldable devices on the market, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now selling for $1,500 after receiving a 17 percent discount. This device launched just last month and arrived with a $1,800 price tag, which means you can get this powerful smartphone and save $300 instantly.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1500 $1800 Save $300 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest foldable flagship in the lineup. It's equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a powerful triple rear camera, a large 6.2-inch cover and 7.6-inch main display, and a large battery that can last all day on a single charge. $1500 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest offers will get you great savings on a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, as you can now get your new foldable phone for just $1,500 after picking up a $300 discount. This will get you a new and unlocked Android smartphone with a 7.6-inch foldable display, 256GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor for fast and snappy performance. You also get an excellent camera with a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto lens for one of the best and most versatile camera experiences you can get.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a perfect smartphone for creators or people in business who want to become more productive without the need to carry a tablet or a laptop anywhere they go. You can easily connect a Bluetooth keyboard to this device if you need to use a full keyboard, or you can use your stylus to write down notes, doodle, edit your content, and more.

Suppose you’re not excited about this larger device. In that case, you can also consider going for Samsung’s smallest and most affordable alternative, as you can also score great savings on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. This device is currently on sale for just $800 without trade-ins or any special conditions, meaning you get $200 in instant savings when you get yours. This device also packs 256GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8GB RAM, and a clamshell design that makes it perfect for carrying anywhere you want.