Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, and released the foldable smartphone in three new unique colors, as well as two exclusive models available only at Samsung.com. The new colors are refreshing and include a wide variety of options that’ll go well with most cases and third-party skins, but which one should you get?

Here, we’ll show you all of the different color options the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available and explain why you should pick one over the other. We included color-matching images and high-quality renders to help you get an idea of the color of the device, but as always, we recommend you pick up a compatible case, especially as the Galaxy Fold 5 is a rather pricey smartphone.

Which Galaxy Color Should You Get?

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available in a total of five colors. Three of these are available at most retailers and carriers, including Phantom Black, Icy Blue, and Cream. The remaining two are exclusive to Samsung.com, and they’re only available from the website. These colors include Blue and Gray colors, available in selected regions only.

In case you missed our coverage, Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and the new Galaxy Watch 6 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is already up for pre-orders, and the device will become available on August 11.

Best Galaxy Z Fold 5 Colors

Phantom Black

The Phantom Black has been around for many years, and Samsung has been employing the “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it” method for its most popular color. The Phantom Black is elegant, bold, and strong. It looks beautiful on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, and if you’re looking to put a case on your device, this is a safe bet, as the edges will match any vibrant, muted, and pale color case.

Icy Blue

The new Icy Blue color looks stunning. It’s cold and cool, and it complements the design of the Galaxy Fold 5. If you’re after something that stands out a little more with a more polished look and a silver hinge design, the Icy Blue is an excellent choice. If you want to show off the sides and the frames, this hue will go well with transparent cases and more muted colors.

Cream

The Cream color is bright and elegant. It stands out from the rest of the color options. While we hoped to see a new White color, this is as close as you can get without a skin.

The Cream color has a yellow-ish hue, allowing the phone to catch more attention with its unique shade. The same color can be observed on the Galaxy S23 series, and we recommend it for anyone looking for a colorful, bright, and warm device that looks absolutely gorgeous with and without a case on.

Samsung Exclusive: Blue

The Blue color is exclusively available at Samsung.com in selected regions. The new Blue color looks playful, stylish, relaxing, and beautiful from every angle. It's not every day you see a foldable smartphone in this shade, and it's a great match if you're after something more refreshing.

Samsung Exclusive: Gray

The Gray color is exclusively available at Samsung.com in selected regions. The Gray color is uniquely bold, and it's much lighter than the Phantom Black model. Some could argue it looks more refined, and polished, and as a result, more elegant. It's stylish, and if you're after something that looks different from the traditional colors, this might just be the one you're looking for.