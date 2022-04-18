Galaxy Z Fold 4 must have these new improvements

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was one of the best smartphones in 2021, and it packed nearly everything we asked for from the Z Fold 2. It had a better screen protector and a better hinge mechanism, and it even came with water resistance, which is still rare on foldable devices.

However, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 still lacks a few key features, and as someone who has been using the Fold 3 since the end of August, I thought it was time that we make a wishlist of things we want to see either improved, or straight up implemented on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4. The next Samsung foldable flagship device is expected to be announced sometime in August, and we’re still a few months away from seeing any promising leaks and rumors.

Wider front display

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a usable front display, but it’s too narrow to get any work done, and it’s too tall to reach every side of the display comfortably. If the front screen was made slightly wider, it would allow the phone to pack a slightly larger battery and perhaps also make room for S Pen. The phone would also be much easier to use for normal tasks, and the internal display would also likely support content that wouldn’t require it to be cropped too much.

Less noticeable display crease

The competition unveiled several new devices in 2021, including OPPO with the Find N, HONOR Magic V, HUAWEI P50 Pocket, and the vivo X Fold that was announced recently. One common thing in all of the newly announced devices is that they’re only available in China; the second thing is that they have a less noticeable crease on the inner display.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3’s crease is something you can get used to over time, and I don’t notice it anymore. Still, every once in a while, I do, which makes me want to wish that it was either removed altogether or made in a way that is much harder to feel and less noticeable when playing games.

Better screen protection

Most new foldable devices use a UTG (Ultra Thing Glass) screen protector that protects the actual folding display from scratches. Samsung’s UTG glass can withstand over 200,000 folds, and the glass display comes with a new PET film that protects the panel from fine elements such as dust, and scratching up the surface. The truth is that these are still very delicate, and they require careful attention as a long nail can still scratch it up. We hope Samsung can improve on the current technology and make it just as durable as standard glass on everyday devices.

New rear cameras and improved under-display sensor

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a solid camera setup; it consists of a 12MP f/1.8 wide primary sensor, a 12MP f/2.4 telephoto with 2x optical zoom, and another 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor. The setup is nearly identical to the one used on the Galaxy S21 series, and we hope that Samsung can include some better sensors for the next generation of Fold 4 flagship.

The under-display camera is a 4MP f/1.8 sensor, and while it’s_good enough_for quick calls with friends, the quality is far from ideal in low-light and dim environments. We don’t necessarily want to see a bigger sensor, as this is mainly used for quick calls; we just want to see better and more improvements to this camera to make us more presentable.

Battery

The battery life of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is considered okay, although your experience may vary. I found that it can last about a day if used carefully with mixed use of using the internal and external display, and I can get a few more hours out of it by solely using the external, smaller display for texts, calls, and even consuming some content such as videos.

The fact is that having a 4,400 mAh battery in such a large device is too small. We’d love to see at least a 4,800 or 5,000 mAh battery, but let's not forget that having more battery also increases the width and thickness of the already bulky device. The phone is already hefty and takes some time to get used to. It would be challenging to make it an even bigger brick. The new flagship will come with a more efficient chipset, and if Samsung can squeeze in a slightly larger battery and include some actual fast charging technology, that would make it an ideal device. It’s time to step up your game Samsung; we want to see actual fast-charging speeds above 45W!

S Pen slot

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 arrived with a terrible Flip Case with a dedicated S Pen slot. While the additional S Pen was a nice touch, that case is one of the worst-designed pieces of kit I’ve ever used with a smartphone. It was clumsy, and it didn’t let me mount it on my stand in the car. It was a low-quality product that most people threw away and replaced with something better and more usable. Luckily, we have an excellent guide for you if you’re looking for the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases.

I placed the included S Pen on my bedside drawer, thinking it’ll make me use it when I’m at home and want to browse the web. Unfortunately, that never really happened, and I almost always forgot that it existed. The S Pen is one of the best things about Samsung devices (The Note and now the Galaxy Ultra series), and it would make a lot of sense to have it on the Fold series. A recent concept imagined the Z Fold 4 with an embedded slot, and it looks amazing. We can only just hope that Samsung is taking some notes (pun intended) and can come up with something similar.