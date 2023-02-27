HONOR's latest Magic Vs foldable is now globally available and we pit it against none other than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the ultimate rival.

Samsung is widely regarded as the king of the foldable smartphones. However, with the recent introduction of the Find N2 Flip by OPPO, Samsung's reign may be threatened. Adding to the competition, HONOR has also launched its own foldable smartphone, the Magic Vs, which directly competes with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. In this article, we will conduct an in-depth comparison of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the HONOR Magic Vs by taking a close look at their designs, specifications, and features to determine which device is the best choice for you.

Technical Specifications

Category HONOR Magic Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Operating System MagicOS 7.1 (Android 13) One UI 5.1 (Android 13) Inner Display Size: 7.9-inch

Resolution: 2272 x 1984

Type: Foldable OLED

Refresh Rate: 90Hz

Brightness: up to 800 nits Size: 7.6-inch

Resolution: 2176 x 1812

Type: Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Brightness: up to 1200 nits Cover Display 6.45-inch, 2560 x 1080, 120Hz, OLED 6.2-inch, 2316 x 904, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Stylus Support Yes Yes Dimensions Height 160.3mm

Width Unfolded: 141.5mm Folded: 72.6mm

Depth Unfolded: 6.1mm Folded: 12.9mm

Height 155.1mm

Width Unfolded: 130.1mm Folded: 67.1mm

Depth Unfolded: 6.3mm Folded: 14.2-15.8 mm

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear Cameras Primary: 54MP IMX800, f/1.9

Ultra-wide: 50 MP, f/2.0

Optical Zoom Camera: 8MP, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom Primary: 50MP, ƒ/1.8, 1.0μ, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.12μ, FOV: 123-degree

Telephoto: 10MP, ƒ/2.4, 1.0μ, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom Front Camera 16 MP, ƒ/2.45 10MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.22μ Connectivity 5G, LTE, Dual-band Wi-Fi. Bluetooth 5.2, NFC 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 5,000 mAh 4,400 mAh Charging 66W Fast Wired Charging 25W Fast Wired Charging

10W Wireless Charging

Reverse Wireless Charging Ports USB-C USB-C Colors Cyan, Black Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy (Samsung Online Store exclusive)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a wider display, a better hinge mechanism, and many significant upgrades over its predecessor. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

Honor Magic Vs Honor Magic Vs comes with the flagship level specifications and a design that makes it easier to use — be it folded or unfolded. Its price tag also makes it an exciting alternative for those who want to try their hand at foldable phones without spending upwards of $1500.

Design

HONOR Magic Vs captured by Roland Udvarlaki

Starting with the design, you'll notice that both the foldables feature a similar design with a tall cover screen up front that opens up around the hinge to reveal the bigger inner screen. In terms of build materials, both the HONOR Magic Vs and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 feature premium form factor thanks to the use of glass and metal, which provides a premium feel in hand.

When it comes to dimensions and weight, the Magic Vs outperforms the Galaxy Fold 4. The HONOR Magic Vs weighs just 261 grams and has a thickness of just 12.9mm when unfolded, making it the thinnest foldable around. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 weighs 263 grams and is over 15mm thick when unfolded, despite having a smaller battery (more on this later). The HONOR Magic Vs also features a gap-less design, while the Galaxy Fold 4 has a gap between the two displays when folded.

Taking a look at color options, the HONOR Magic Vs comes in two colors — Cyan and Black — while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available in a total of four colors, namely, Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, and Burgundy. Lastly, it's worth noting that while both foldables support their respective brands' stylus pen, neither of them includes a dedicated slot, which means you will need to carry it separately in a case or on the side.

Display

Moving on to the most thrilling aspect of the foldables — the displays. The HONOR foldable boasts a larger outer display with a 6.45-inch OLED screen, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 following closely behind with a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen. Both foldables have high-resolution outer displays that support a variable refresh rate of 120Hz.

HONOR Magic Vs captured by Roland Udvarlaki

Our own Roland Udvarlaki says that the typing experience on the HONOR Magic Vs is better than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is, however, worth mentioning that due to their distinctive aspect ratios, the tall cover displays of both foldables don't feel like conventional smartphones.

While the HONOR Magic Vs features a bigger 7.9-inch screen compared to the 7.6-inch AMOLED display on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it lacks behind the Samsung foldable. The HONOR Magic Vs only offers a peak brightness of 800 nits, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 4 boasts a maximum of 1200 nits. Additionally, the HONOR Magic Vs has a refresh rate of 90Hz, while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can reach up to 120Hz. Nevertheless, both displays are HDR10+ certified, which means you'll have an enjoyable experience while reading or watching movies, regardless of the foldable you pick.

Performance

In terms of performance, the HONOR Magic Vs and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offer a similar experience as they are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Although it isn't the latest chipset out there, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 provides ample power for performing everyday tasks with ease. Both the foldables will also be able to handle any game you throw at them with breeze.

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers consumers a range of options, including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB onboard storage capacities. In contrast, the HONOR Magic Vs is only available in a 512GB storage option, which should be more than enough for most users. Both foldables also come equipped with 12GB of RAM. Additionally, it's worth noting that both devices come pre-installed with Android 13 and are optimized for their large screens.

Camera

Let's take a look at the cameras on both devices. The HONOR Magic Vs boasts a powerful camera setup, including a 54MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP 3x optical zoom lens. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also features a similar camera setup, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP 3x optical zoom telephoto lens. We're still putting the camera system of the HONOR Magic Vs through its paces, so it is too early to say if it lives up to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in this department.

HONOR Magic Vs captured by Roland Udvarlaki

In terms of selfie cameras, the HONOR Magic Vs takes the lead with its 16MP punch-hole front-facing camera that is present on both the exterior and interior displays. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 10MP punch-hole camera on the outer display, but it uses a 4MP under-display selfie camera on the inside. The quality of the under-display camera, however, is not up to the mark of a traditional front camera and may not deliver an optimal selfie experience.

Battery

Finally, let's take a look at the battery and charging capabilities of both the foldables. The HONOR Magic Vs should (theoretically) offer the best battery life thanks to a combination of a 5,000 mAh battery cell and 66W charging. However, we have yet to conduct thorough testing, so it's too early to make any definitive claims. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a smaller 4,400 mAh battery and 25W wired charging, but it does offer the added convenience of wireless charging, which is not available on the Magic Vs.