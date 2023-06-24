Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 might be here in a month, but the Galaxy Z Fold 4 remains one of the best foldable smartphones available today. It boasts excellent hardware and software on a foldable smartphone, and also support the S-Pen for note-taking and drawing. And now, thanks to an amazing deal on Amazon, you can get the Z Fold 4 for its lowest price ever.

Amazon is currently selling the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,349, which is the foldable device's lowest price we have ever seen. This deal is applicable on the 256GB storage variant of the Z Fold 4. However, you can also opt for the 512GB storage variant, which is also available at a $450 discount, bringing its price down to $1,469. Choosing the 256GB variant allows you to save money that you can then spend on accessories for your Galaxy Z Fold 4, such as cases and wireless earbuds.

Disclaimer: At Pocketnow, we strive to provide you with the best deals to help you save money on your favorite products. However, please note that the deals we share are subject to availability and may become unavailable soon after our articles are published. We encourage you to keep this in mind as we are dedicated to assisting you in making wallet-friendly choices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 packs a 120Hz 6.2-inch AMOLED cover display and a big 7.6-inch AMOLED 120Hz foldable display. This is one of the best smartphones you can buy right now if you're looking to improve your productivity. Equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage, this foldable device effortlessly handles any task you throw its way.

It also features a versatile camera setup, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto shooter. The front cover display features a 10MP camera for video calls and selfies and the inner display boasts an under-display 4MP camera that remains hidden when not in use. The Z Fold 4 comes with a 4,400 mAh battery that supports up to 25W USB-C charging. It is quite durable too, with armor aluminum frame and IPX5 water resistance.

If you're looking for a more affordable foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently priced at just $895 on Amazon, down from its initial launch price of $1799. Similar to the Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also offers a large cover display and a 120Hz AMOLED foldable display. On the other hand, if you prefer a smaller foldable phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available at a discounted price of $895, offering a $100 discount.