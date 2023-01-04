Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices are getting even more attractive thanks to recent price cuts and discounts available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and other models on sale.

Amazon is letting you save on some of Samsung’s best devices on the market, as you can now get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for just $1,400 after receiving a 22 percent discount. This 256GB storage model usually sells for $1,800, meaning you get to keep $400 in your wallet.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes fully unlocked with an amazing 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED display, a 4,400mAh battery, 12GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, an impressive camera, and stylus support. However, you can also get a killer camera and stylus support on the more affordable Galaxy S22 Ultra, which now sells for $880 after the latest 27 percent discount. In addition, this model comes fully unlocked with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we're happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock.

Suppose you’re looking for more affordable alternatives. In that case, you can also consider purchasing a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, as you can also pick up a new model with 12GB RAM, 128GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, a potent camera setup with a 108MP main sensor, and more for just $480. And if you’re looking for a more contemporary design, you can also check out the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, as it now sells for $598, which means you can get $100 savings. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, you should also check out the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which now sells for $299 thanks to a 34 percent discount.